Comparing Mativ (NYSE:MATV) & 5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM)

Mativ (NYSE:MATV – Get Free Report) and 5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Mativ has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 5E Advanced Materials has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mativ and 5E Advanced Materials”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mativ $1.98 billion 0.35 -$48.70 million ($8.35) -1.53 5E Advanced Materials N/A N/A -$62.01 million ($15.95) -0.25

Mativ has higher revenue and earnings than 5E Advanced Materials. Mativ is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 5E Advanced Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.0% of Mativ shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Mativ shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of 5E Advanced Materials shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mativ and 5E Advanced Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mativ -23.09% 4.12% 1.16% 5E Advanced Materials N/A -313.00% -68.37%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Mativ and 5E Advanced Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mativ 0 0 1 1 3.50 5E Advanced Materials 0 0 2 0 3.00

Mativ presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential downside of 21.59%. 5E Advanced Materials has a consensus price target of $9.75, suggesting a potential upside of 144.36%. Given 5E Advanced Materials’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe 5E Advanced Materials is more favorable than Mativ.

Summary

Mativ beats 5E Advanced Materials on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mativ

Mativ Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials manufactures and sells various engineered polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens for the filtration, protective solutions, release liners, and healthcare end-markets. This segment sells its products directly, as well as through sales agents and distributors. The Fiber-Based Solutions segment produces packaging and specialty paper products. This segment provides premium packaging products that are used for wine, spirits and beer labels, folding cartons, box wrap, bags, hang tags, and stored value cards servicing retail, cosmetics, spirits, and electronics end-use markets; and premium papers, which are used in commercial printing services, advertising collateral, stationery, corporate identity packages and brochures, direct mail, business cards, and other uses. It also offers branded paper-based products for the consumer channel, such as bright papers, cardstock, stationery paper, envelopes, journals, and planners. This segment distributes its products through authorized paper distributors, converters, retailers, and specialty business converters, as well as directly to end-users. The company was formerly known as Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. and changed its name to Mativ Holdings, Inc. in July 2022. Mativ Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

About 5E Advanced Materials

5E Advanced Materials, Inc. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Fort Cady project located in the Mojave Desert region in eastern San Bernardino County, California. The company was formerly known as American Pacific Borates Limited. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Hesperia, California.

