Comparing Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) and Atlanta Braves (OTCMKTS:BATRB)

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) and Atlanta Braves (OTCMKTS:BATRB – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Nexstar Media Group has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlanta Braves has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nexstar Media Group and Atlanta Braves”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nexstar Media Group $5.32 billion 1.18 $722.00 million $19.26 10.72 Atlanta Braves $662.75 million 5.68 -$21.97 million ($0.35) -171.40

Nexstar Media Group has higher revenue and earnings than Atlanta Braves. Atlanta Braves is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nexstar Media Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Nexstar Media Group and Atlanta Braves, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nexstar Media Group 0 1 6 0 2.86 Atlanta Braves 0 0 0 0 0.00

Nexstar Media Group currently has a consensus target price of $225.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.01%. Given Nexstar Media Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nexstar Media Group is more favorable than Atlanta Braves.

Profitability

This table compares Nexstar Media Group and Atlanta Braves’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nexstar Media Group 11.90% 28.40% 5.52% Atlanta Braves N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.3% of Nexstar Media Group shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of Nexstar Media Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.4% of Atlanta Braves shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Nexstar Media Group beats Atlanta Braves on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nexstar Media Group



Nexstar Media Group, Inc. operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services. The company offers video and display advertising platforms that are delivered locally or nationally through its own and various third party websites, mobile and over-the-top applications, other digital media solutions to media publishers, and advertisers and a consumer product reviews platform. In addition, it owns NewsNation, a national cable news network; and WGN-AM, a Chicago radio station, as well as owns and operates digital multicast networks and other multicast network services. Further, its digital assets include local websites, mobile applications, connected television applications, free-ad supported television channels representing products of local television stations, The CW, The Hill and BestReviews, and a suite of advertising solutions. Additionally, the company engages in digital business; and management of real estate assets, including leasing of owned office and production facilities. Its stations are affiliates of ABC, NBC, FOX, CBS, The CW, MyNetworkTV, and other broadcast television networks. The company was formerly known as Nexstar Broadcasting Group, Inc. and changed its name to Nexstar Media Group, Inc. in January 2017. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

About Atlanta Braves



Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

