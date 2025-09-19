Comparing Pacific Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PVBK) and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB)

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.8% of Pacific Valley Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.6% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pacific Valley Bancorp and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Valley Bancorp $30.26 million 1.73 $4.42 million $0.83 12.77 Farmers & Merchants Bancorp $292.68 million 2.55 $88.46 million $126.87 8.17

Risk & Volatility

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Valley Bancorp. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pacific Valley Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Pacific Valley Bancorp has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Valley Bancorp and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Valley Bancorp 12.88% N/A N/A Farmers & Merchants Bancorp 30.61% 15.03% 1.64%

Summary

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp beats Pacific Valley Bancorp on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pacific Valley Bancorp

Pacific Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Valley Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers personal and business banking, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and online solutions, such as online and mobile banking, bill pay, remote deposit capture, positive pay, e-statements, and order checks. It also provides commercial or agriculture lines of credit, commercial or agriculture terms loans, commercial constructions loans, agriculture production lending, and government guaranteed loan programs; and debit card, incoming wire instructions, ATM locator, fraud prevention, identity theft, and FDIC insurance estimator services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Salinas, California.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Central California that provides various banking services to businesses and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers range of lending products comprising commercial and residential real estate, real estate construction, agribusiness, and consumer loans, as well as equipment leases and credit card services; commercial products, including term loans, lines of credit and other working capital financing, and letters of credit; and financing products, such as automobile financing, home improvement, and home equity lines of credit. In addition, the company provides various specialized services consisting of credit card programs for merchants, lockbox and other collection services, account reconciliation, investment sweep, online account access, and electronic funds transfers through domestic and international wire and automated clearinghouse; online banking services; and investment products, such as mutual funds and annuities. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Lodi, California.

