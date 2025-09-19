Comparing Pheton (NASDAQ:PTHL) and Ardent Health (NYSE:ARDT)

Pheton (NASDAQ:PTHL – Get Free Report) and Ardent Health (NYSE:ARDT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pheton and Ardent Health”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pheton $450,000.00 13.31 -$660,000.00 N/A N/A Ardent Health $5.97 billion 0.32 $210.34 million $1.81 7.36

Analyst Recommendations

Ardent Health has higher revenue and earnings than Pheton.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Pheton and Ardent Health, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pheton 0 0 0 0 0.00 Ardent Health 1 1 9 0 2.73

Ardent Health has a consensus target price of $19.33, indicating a potential upside of 45.10%. Given Ardent Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ardent Health is more favorable than Pheton.

Profitability

This table compares Pheton and Ardent Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pheton N/A N/A N/A Ardent Health 4.11% 16.66% 5.18%

Summary

Ardent Health beats Pheton on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pheton

Pheton Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company with interests in providing healthcare solutions. The firm through its subsidiaries engages in the development and commercialization of brachytherapy TPS specifically used for radioactive particle implantation, a type of radiotherapy used in treating cancer patients by placing radioactive sources inside the patient that kill cancer cells and shrink tumors. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Ardent Health

Ardent Health Partners, Inc. owns and operates a network of hospitals and clinics that provides a range of healthcare services in the United States. It operates acute care hospitals, including rehabilitation hospitals and surgical hospitals. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee. Ardent Health Partners, Inc. is a subsidiary of EGI-AM Investments, L.L.C.

