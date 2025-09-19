Comparing Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) & ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN)

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Free Report) and ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Randstad and ManpowerGroup’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.



Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Randstad 0.37% 8.81% 3.21% ManpowerGroup -0.09% 7.98% 2.02%

Dividends

Randstad pays an annual dividend of $0.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. ManpowerGroup pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Randstad pays out 287.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. ManpowerGroup pays out -378.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ManpowerGroup is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Randstad 1 3 0 2 2.50 ManpowerGroup 0 5 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of recent ratings for Randstad and ManpowerGroup, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

ManpowerGroup has a consensus target price of $48.20, suggesting a potential upside of 26.57%. Given ManpowerGroup’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ManpowerGroup is more favorable than Randstad.

Risk & Volatility

Randstad has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ManpowerGroup has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Randstad shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.0% of ManpowerGroup shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of ManpowerGroup shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Randstad and ManpowerGroup”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Randstad $26.11 billion 0.29 $133.10 million $0.24 86.54 ManpowerGroup $17.85 billion 0.10 $145.10 million ($0.38) -100.22

ManpowerGroup has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Randstad. ManpowerGroup is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Randstad, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Randstad beats ManpowerGroup on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Randstad



Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. The company provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services; job posting; and résumé services on digital platforms. It offers inhouse, enterprise and digital, and tech suite services. In addition, the company provides managed services programs, recruitment process outsourcing, outplacement and career development, and online talent acquisition. It has operations in North America, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg, Italy, Iberia, other European countries, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Randstad Holding NV and changed its name to Randstad N.V. in April 2018. Randstad N.V. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Diemen, the Netherlands.

About ManpowerGroup



ManpowerGroup Inc. provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives. In addition, the company provides workforce consulting services; contingent staffing and permanent recruitment services; professional resourcing and project-based services; and recruitment process outsourcing, TAPFIN managed, and talent solutions. The company was incorporated in 1948 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

