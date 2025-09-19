Comparing Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) & GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) and GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Spire Global and GE Aerospace, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spire Global 0 1 4 0 2.80 GE Aerospace 0 1 10 0 2.91

Spire Global presently has a consensus target price of $18.20, indicating a potential upside of 80.56%. GE Aerospace has a consensus target price of $232.92, indicating a potential downside of 21.65%. Given Spire Global’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Spire Global is more favorable than GE Aerospace.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk & Volatility

20.0% of Spire Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.8% of GE Aerospace shares are held by institutional investors. 14.7% of Spire Global shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of GE Aerospace shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Spire Global has a beta of 2.38, suggesting that its share price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GE Aerospace has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Spire Global and GE Aerospace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spire Global -98.42% -492.01% -37.32% GE Aerospace 18.64% 31.32% 4.86%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Spire Global and GE Aerospace”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spire Global $110.45 million 2.84 -$102.82 million ($3.48) -2.90 GE Aerospace $38.70 billion 8.15 $6.56 billion $7.17 41.46

GE Aerospace has higher revenue and earnings than Spire Global. Spire Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GE Aerospace, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

GE Aerospace beats Spire Global on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spire Global

Spire Global, Inc. provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, and space services industries. The company was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc. and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc. in July 2014. Spire Global, Inc. is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft. GE demerged into GE Vernova, GE Aerospace, and GE Healthcare.

