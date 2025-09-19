Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) & Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Head-To-Head Contrast

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) and Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Compass Minerals International and Johnson Matthey’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compass Minerals International -9.87% -16.70% -2.77% Johnson Matthey N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.8% of Compass Minerals International shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Compass Minerals International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Compass Minerals International 1 2 1 0 2.00 Johnson Matthey 0 2 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Compass Minerals International and Johnson Matthey, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Compass Minerals International presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.67%. Given Compass Minerals International’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Compass Minerals International is more favorable than Johnson Matthey.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Compass Minerals International and Johnson Matthey”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compass Minerals International $1.12 billion 0.67 -$206.10 million ($2.92) -6.19 Johnson Matthey $14.89 billion 0.29 $475.91 million N/A N/A

Johnson Matthey has higher revenue and earnings than Compass Minerals International.

Risk & Volatility

Compass Minerals International has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Johnson Matthey has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Compass Minerals International beats Johnson Matthey on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Compass Minerals International

(Get Free Report)

Compass Minerals International, Inc., provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products. This segment provides products for use as a deicer for roadways, consumer, and professional use; as an ingredient in chemical production; for water treatment, human, and animal nutrition; and for various other consumer and industrial uses, as well as records management services. The Plant Nutrition segment produces sulfate of potash specialty fertilizers in various grades that are used in broadcast spreaders, direct application, and liquid fertilizer solutions under the Protassium+ brand name; turf products used by the turf and ornamental markets, as well as for blends used on golf course greens; organic products; and develops and produces a portfolio of magnesium chloride-based aerial and ground fire retardant products. This segment provides its products to distributors and retailers of crop inputs, as well as growers. The company was formerly known as Salt Holdings Corporation and changed its name to Compass Minerals International, Inc. in December 2003. Compass Minerals International, Inc. was founded in 1844 and is headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas.

About Johnson Matthey

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources. Today more than 13,000 Johnson Matthey professionals collaborate with their network of customers and partners to make a real difference to the world around us.

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.