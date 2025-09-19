Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of CON opened at $21.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.58 and a 200 day moving average of $21.38. Concentra Group Holdings Parent has a 52-week low of $18.89 and a 52-week high of $24.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75.

Get Concentra Group Holdings Parent alerts:

Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The company had revenue of $550.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.36 million. Concentra Group Holdings Parent had a return on equity of 50.84% and a net margin of 7.44%.Concentra Group Holdings Parent’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Concentra Group Holdings Parent has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Concentra Group Holdings Parent will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Concentra Group Holdings Parent

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 21st. Concentra Group Holdings Parent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.01%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CON. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the second quarter worth $30,740,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 891.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,494,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,816 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the first quarter worth $21,520,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 48.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,329,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,850,000 after purchasing an additional 434,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 68.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 922,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,028,000 after purchasing an additional 376,186 shares during the last quarter.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc provides occupational health services in the United States. The company offers occupational and consumer health services, including workers’ compensation injury care, urgent care, clinical testing, preventative care, and employer services, as well as wellness programs through occupational health centers and onsite clinics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Concentra Group Holdings Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentra Group Holdings Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.