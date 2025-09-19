Contrasting Above Food Ingredients (NASDAQ:ABVE) & US Foods (NYSE:USFD)

Above Food Ingredients (NASDAQ:ABVE – Get Free Report) and US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Above Food Ingredients and US Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Above Food Ingredients N/A N/A N/A US Foods 1.43% 16.86% 5.70%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.8% of Above Food Ingredients shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.8% of US Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. 64.5% of Above Food Ingredients shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of US Foods shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Above Food Ingredients $273.06 million 0.15 -$39.49 million N/A N/A US Foods $38.65 billion 0.46 $494.00 million $2.34 33.50

This table compares Above Food Ingredients and US Foods”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

US Foods has higher revenue and earnings than Above Food Ingredients.

Risk and Volatility

Above Food Ingredients has a beta of -0.23, meaning that its stock price is 123% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, US Foods has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Above Food Ingredients and US Foods, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Above Food Ingredients 0 0 0 0 0.00 US Foods 0 1 9 2 3.08

US Foods has a consensus price target of $81.27, suggesting a potential upside of 3.68%. Given US Foods’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe US Foods is more favorable than Above Food Ingredients.

Summary

US Foods beats Above Food Ingredients on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Above Food Ingredients

Above Food Ingredients Inc., a regenerative ingredient company, produces vertically integrated supply chain products in Canada, the United States, Mexico, China, France, Turkey, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Disruptive Agriculture and Rudimentary Ingredients, and Consumer Packaged Goods. The Disruptive Agriculture and Rudimentary Ingredients segment engages in the provisioning of discrete genetics, origination, purchasing, grading, processing, and sale of regeneratively grown grain; and origination, purchase, and sale of bespoke ingredients products. The Consumer Packaged Goods segment formulates, manufactures, sells, distributes, and markets proprietary consumer product formulations in owned brands; and focuses on manufacturing and distribution for private-labeled retail owned brands. Above Food Ingredients Inc. is based in Regina, Canada.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations. The company was formerly known as USF Holding Corp. and changed its name to US Foods Holding Corp. in February 2016. US Foods Holding Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Rosemont, Illinois.

