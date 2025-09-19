Contrasting Better Home & Finance (NASDAQ:BETR) & CNFinance (NYSE:CNF)

Better Home & Finance (NASDAQ:BETR – Get Free Report) and CNFinance (NYSE:CNF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Better Home & Finance and CNFinance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Better Home & Finance -153.25% -1,105.80% -16.80% CNFinance N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.9% of Better Home & Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.6% of Better Home & Finance shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.8% of CNFinance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Better Home & Finance $108.49 million 4.51 -$206.29 million ($13.21) -2.42 CNFinance $205.99 million 0.10 $5.26 million $0.31 9.66

This table compares Better Home & Finance and CNFinance”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

CNFinance has higher revenue and earnings than Better Home & Finance. Better Home & Finance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CNFinance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Better Home & Finance has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CNFinance has a beta of 0.05, meaning that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Better Home & Finance and CNFinance, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Better Home & Finance 0 0 0 0 0.00 CNFinance 0 1 0 1 3.00

Summary

CNFinance beats Better Home & Finance on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Better Home & Finance

Better Home & Finance Holding Co. engages in the provision of comprehensive homeownership services. It offers mortgage loans, real estate agent services, and title and homeowner’s insurance services. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About CNFinance

CNFinance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners; and loan lending agency services for financial institutions. The company provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property. It operates approximately 87 branches and sub-branches in China. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

