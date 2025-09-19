Contrasting Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) & Treasure Global (NASDAQ:TGL)

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) and Treasure Global (NASDAQ:TGL – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.7% of Coupang shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of Coupang shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Treasure Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Coupang alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Coupang and Treasure Global”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coupang $30.27 billion 2.02 $154.00 million $0.20 167.30 Treasure Global $22.07 million 0.22 -$6.59 million N/A N/A

Coupang has higher revenue and earnings than Treasure Global.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Coupang and Treasure Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coupang 0 2 7 1 2.90 Treasure Global 0 0 0 0 0.00

Coupang currently has a consensus price target of $33.11, indicating a potential downside of 1.04%. Given Coupang’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Coupang is more favorable than Treasure Global.

Profitability

This table compares Coupang and Treasure Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coupang 1.13% 7.47% 1.98% Treasure Global -99.73% -22.72% -21.33%

Risk & Volatility

Coupang has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Treasure Global has a beta of 2.85, meaning that its stock price is 185% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Coupang beats Treasure Global on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coupang

(Get Free Report)

Coupang, Inc., together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services. In addition, the company offers Rocket Fresh, which offers fresh groceries; Coupang Eats, a restaurant ordering and delivery services; and Coupang Play, an online content streaming services, as well as advertising products. It also performs operations and support services in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Singapore, China, Japan, and India. Coupang, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Treasure Global

(Get Free Report)

Treasure Global Inc. offers e-commerce activities through its platform. Its platform provides consumers and merchants instant rebates and affiliate cashback programs, while providing a seamless e-payment solution with rebates in both e-commerce and physical retailers/merchant settings. The company offers ZCITY App, a payment gateway platform. Treasure Global Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.