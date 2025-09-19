COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) Price Target Raised to $33.00

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 6.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Evercore ISI raised their target price on COPT Defense Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

CDP stock opened at $30.92 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 0.93. COPT Defense Properties has a 52-week low of $23.92 and a 52-week high of $34.22.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $175.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.55 million. COPT Defense Properties had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 19.23%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. COPT Defense Properties has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.660-0.680 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.650-2.690 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 3,000 shares of COPT Defense Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $91,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 2.4% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in COPT Defense Properties by 0.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in COPT Defense Properties by 4.8% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 12,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in COPT Defense Properties by 59.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in COPT Defense Properties by 2.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 30,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period.

COPT Defense Properties is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other. The company was founded on January 22,1988 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

