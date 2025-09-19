Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $40.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 244.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CRBP. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Lifesci Capital raised shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nine have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

CRBP stock opened at $11.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 3.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.86. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.64 and a 52 week high of $53.23.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by $0.11. On average, analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, a peripherally restricted cannabinoid type-1 (CB1) receptor inverse agonist for the treatment of obesity.

