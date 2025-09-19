CoreWeave Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on September 24th (NASDAQ:CRWV)

CoreWeave’s (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, September 24th. CoreWeave had issued 37,500,000 shares in its public offering on March 28th. The total size of the offering was $1,500,000,000 based on an initial share price of $40.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRWV has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CoreWeave from $58.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Macquarie raised their target price on CoreWeave from $65.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded CoreWeave to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CoreWeave from $60.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CoreWeave presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.16.

CoreWeave Stock Up 0.4%

CRWV stock opened at $121.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. CoreWeave has a one year low of $33.51 and a one year high of $187.00.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.21 million during the quarter. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 206.7% compared to the same quarter last year. CoreWeave has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brannin Mcbee sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.71, for a total value of $34,391,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 1,271,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total value of $152,680,367.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 378,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,475,624.80. This trade represents a 77.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,775,454 shares of company stock valued at $1,334,210,633 in the last quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CoreWeave

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CoreWeave in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CoreWeave in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreWeave in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CoreWeave in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CoreWeave in the second quarter valued at $47,000.

CoreWeave Company Profile

CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.

Further Reading

