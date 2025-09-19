CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Trading Up 1.8% After Analyst Upgrade

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after JMP Securities upgraded the stock from a market perform rating to a market outperform rating. JMP Securities now has a $180.00 price target on the stock. CoreWeave traded as high as $121.84 and last traded at $120.86. Approximately 24,170,942 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 21,674,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.75.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CRWV. HC Wainwright raised shares of CoreWeave from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of CoreWeave from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of CoreWeave from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citizens Jmp raised shares of CoreWeave from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of CoreWeave from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CoreWeave presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.16.

In related news, major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 1,271,277 shares of CoreWeave stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total transaction of $152,680,367.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 378,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,475,624.80. This trade represents a 77.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Brannin Mcbee sold 375,000 shares of CoreWeave stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.71, for a total transaction of $34,391,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,775,454 shares of company stock valued at $1,334,210,633 in the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRWV. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in CoreWeave during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in CoreWeave during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CoreWeave during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new stake in CoreWeave during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in CoreWeave during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.41.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.21 million for the quarter. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 206.7% on a year-over-year basis. CoreWeave has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.

