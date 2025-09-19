Coya Therapeutics’ (COYA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at D. Boral Capital

Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at D. Boral Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the stock. D. Boral Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 213.59% from the company’s current price.

COYA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Coya Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 25th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Coya Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

COYA stock opened at $5.74 on Wednesday. Coya Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $10.24. The company has a market cap of $96.03 million, a P/E ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.20 and its 200-day moving average is $6.05.

Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.78 million. Research analysts anticipate that Coya Therapeutics will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COYA. CM Management LLC raised its position in Coya Therapeutics by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Dauntless Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Coya Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,083,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Coya Therapeutics by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Coya Therapeutics by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 13,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Coya Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 39.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coya Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of proprietary medicinal products to modulate the function of regulatory T cells (Tregs). The company's product candidate pipeline is based on therapeutic modalities, such as Treg-enhancing biologics, Treg-derived exosomes, and autologous Treg cell therapy.

