Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA) Earns Buy Rating from Chardan Capital

Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Chardan Capital in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 143.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on COYA. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Coya Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Coya Therapeutics Stock Up 6.1%

COYA stock opened at $5.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 0.26. Coya Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $10.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.05.

Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.78 million. On average, research analysts expect that Coya Therapeutics will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coya Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Coya Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Coya Therapeutics by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC raised its stake in Coya Therapeutics by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Dauntless Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Coya Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $1,083,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coya Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. 39.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coya Therapeutics

Coya Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of proprietary medicinal products to modulate the function of regulatory T cells (Tregs). The company's product candidate pipeline is based on therapeutic modalities, such as Treg-enhancing biologics, Treg-derived exosomes, and autologous Treg cell therapy.

