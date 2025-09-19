Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at William Blair

William Blair started coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $95.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $85.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Credo Technology Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $115.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and thirteen have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.27.

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Stock Up 4.8%

Shares of Credo Technology Group stock opened at $172.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 257.18 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.08. Credo Technology Group has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $176.70.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $223.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.63 million. Credo Technology Group had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 20.85%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 273.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Credo Technology Group has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 150,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.87, for a total transaction of $16,030,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,061,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,363,588.86. This trade represents a 6.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total transaction of $5,819,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 7,163,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,947,073.80. The trade was a 0.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 871,163 shares of company stock valued at $97,342,803 in the last 90 days. 11.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRDO. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,694,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 303,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,409,000 after purchasing an additional 59,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.