CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CRSP. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $62.94 on Thursday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $30.04 and a 52-week high of $71.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.18.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.18. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,229.43% and a negative return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.49) EPS. CRISPR Therapeutics’s revenue was up 72.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Simeon George purchased 989,812 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.03 per share, for a total transaction of $51,499,918.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 1,730,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,021,213.37. This trade represents a 133.69% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSP. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $304,000. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 9.5% in the second quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 111,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,420,000 after acquiring an additional 9,658 shares during the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $395,000. Marex Group plc purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $948,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 35.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.