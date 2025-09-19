Critical Analysis: U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHALB) & Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH)

U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHALB – Get Free Report) and Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Dividends

U-Haul pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Universal Logistics pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. U-Haul pays out 14.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Universal Logistics pays out 18.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for U-Haul and Universal Logistics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U-Haul 0 0 0 0 0.00 Universal Logistics 0 1 0 0 2.00

Earnings and Valuation

Universal Logistics has a consensus price target of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.65%. Given Universal Logistics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Universal Logistics is more favorable than U-Haul.

This table compares U-Haul and Universal Logistics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U-Haul $5.83 billion N/A $367.09 million $1.43 35.90 Universal Logistics $1.67 billion 0.39 $129.91 million $2.33 10.67

U-Haul has higher revenue and earnings than Universal Logistics. Universal Logistics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than U-Haul, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.7% of U-Haul shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.5% of Universal Logistics shares are owned by institutional investors. 73.6% of Universal Logistics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares U-Haul and Universal Logistics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U-Haul 5.31% 4.06% 1.52% Universal Logistics 3.66% 9.47% 3.49%

Summary

Universal Logistics beats U-Haul on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About U-Haul

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane. It also provides uhaul.com, an online marketplace that connects consumers to independent Moving Help service providers and independent self-storage affiliates; auto transport and tow dolly options to transport vehicles; and specialty boxes for dishes, computers, flat screen television, and sensitive electronic equipment, as well as tapes, security locks, and packing supplies. This segment rents its products and services through a network of approximately 2,100 company operated retail moving stores and 21,100 independent U-Haul dealers. As of March 31, 2022, it had a rental fleet of approximately 186,000 trucks, 128,000 trailers, and 46,000 towing devices; and 1,844 self-storage locations with approximately 876,000 rentable storage units. The company's Property and Casualty Insurance segment offers loss adjusting and claims handling services. It also provides moving and storage protection packages, such as Safemove and Safetow packages, which offer moving and towing customers with a damage waiver, cargo protection, and medical and life insurance coverage; Safestor that protects storage customers from loss on their goods in storage; Safestor Mobile, which protects customers stored belongings; and Safemove Plus, which provides rental customers with a layer of primary liability protection. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life and health insurance products primarily to the senior market through the direct writing and reinsuring of life insurance, medicare supplement, and annuity policies. AMERCO was founded in 1945 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

About Universal Logistics

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. The company offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services. It transports various commodities comprising automotive parts, machinery, building materials, paper, food, consumer goods, furniture, steel, and other metals. The company also provides value-added services for individual customer requirements, including material handling, consolidation, sequencing, sub-assembly, cross-dock, kitting, repacking, warehousing, and returnable container management; and intermodal support services comprising short-to-medium distance delivery of steamship and rail truck containers between the port or railhead, and the customer. It serves automotive, steel, and other metals, retail and consumer goods, energy, and manufacturing industries, as well as other transportation companies who aggregate loads from various shippers. The company was formerly known as Universal Truckload Services, Inc. and changed its name to Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. in April 2016. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Warren, Michigan.

