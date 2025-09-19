CrowdStrike’s (CRWD) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $490.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $520.00 to $489.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $371.00 to $343.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 28th. DZ Bank upgraded CrowdStrike from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $480.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and nineteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $471.23.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Price Performance

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $502.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $442.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $428.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -422.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 104.78 and a beta of 1.12. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $272.67 and a 52-week high of $517.98.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In related news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.09, for a total value of $2,794,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 774,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,387,895.49. This trade represents a 0.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 42,267 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.47, for a total value of $19,040,015.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,132,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,801,606.89. The trade was a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,734 shares of company stock valued at $67,337,728 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 91.9% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth about $36,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.