CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $39.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $37.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on CSX from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.41.

Get CSX alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CSX

CSX Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $33.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $62.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.25. CSX has a 12 month low of $26.22 and a 12 month high of $37.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.66.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 21.92%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CSX will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSX

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of CSX by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 405,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of CSX by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 74,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at $807,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CSX

(Get Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.