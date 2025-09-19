Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Short Interest Up 25.8% in August

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,930,000 shares, a growth of 25.8% from the August 15th total of 2,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 406,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 406,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFR. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 8,800.0% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. eCIO Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 40.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 59.6% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CFR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Trading Up 2.0%

NYSE CFR opened at $128.77 on Friday. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a one year low of $100.31 and a one year high of $147.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.74.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The bank reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.11. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $567.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.06%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

