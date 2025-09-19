Czech National Bank Acquires 1,450 Shares of STERIS plc $STE

Czech National Bank increased its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,016 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in STERIS were worth $5,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd purchased a new position in STERIS in the 1st quarter worth $349,950,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of STERIS by 55.2% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,520,479 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,617,000 after acquiring an additional 540,999 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of STERIS by 9.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,439,349 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,232,828,000 after buying an additional 452,146 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of STERIS by 35,759.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 410,237 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,980,000 after buying an additional 409,093 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS during the first quarter valued at about $65,435,000. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STERIS Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $250.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $238.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a PE ratio of 38.40 and a beta of 0.95. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $200.98 and a 1 year high of $253.00.

STERIS Increases Dividend

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.59%.

Insider Activity at STERIS

In related news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 4,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.96, for a total transaction of $994,455.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 22,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,410,467.56. This represents a 15.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Renato Tamaro sold 3,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.24, for a total transaction of $798,564.96. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 7,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,762.04. This represents a 30.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,709 shares of company stock worth $4,546,940 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STE has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $277.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of STERIS from $276.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.50.

STERIS Company Profile

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

