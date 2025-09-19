Czech National Bank Acquires 2,541 Shares of Northern Trust Corporation $NTRS

Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,552 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $6,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 5,340.0% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 272 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 320 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz purchased 256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $126.34 per share, with a total value of $32,343.04. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 2,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,008.50. This trade represents a 11.28% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on NTRS shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Northern Trust from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Northern Trust from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $119.58.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

NTRS stock opened at $132.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.30. Northern Trust Corporation has a 1-year low of $81.62 and a 1-year high of $133.00.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 11.75%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Corporation will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.60%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

