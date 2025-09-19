Czech National Bank Acquires 3,476 Shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. $EL

Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $4,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 91,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,838,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $487,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 31,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 4,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total value of $339,288.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,418,650.35. This trade represents a 19.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lande Rashida La sold 6,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total value of $589,593.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Estee Lauder Companies Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE EL opened at $87.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.72. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.37 and a fifty-two week high of $103.44.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 12.37% and a negative net margin of 7.91%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-2.100 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Estee Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $60.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. HSBC upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.55.

Estee Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

