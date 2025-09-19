Czech National Bank Acquires 3,784 Shares of Veralto Corporation $VLTO

Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Veralto were worth $6,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Veralto by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Veralto by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Phoenix Financial Ltd. boosted its stake in Veralto by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Veralto by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in Veralto by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 10,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total transaction of $1,131,243.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 106,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,286,830.94. This trade represents a 9.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VLTO shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 price objective on Veralto and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Veralto from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Veralto in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Veralto from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Veralto from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.43.

Veralto Price Performance

Shares of VLTO stock opened at $107.18 on Friday. Veralto Corporation has a 1-year low of $83.86 and a 1-year high of $115.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.87 and its 200 day moving average is $100.15. The company has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Veralto had a return on equity of 41.45% and a net margin of 16.65%.The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Veralto has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.720-3.800 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.950 EPS. Research analysts predict that Veralto Corporation will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.29%.

About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

