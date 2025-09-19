Czech National Bank Acquires 5,557 Shares of Eversource Energy $ES

Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $5,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 3,529.4% in the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 44.2% in the first quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Loretta D. Keane bought 3,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.07 per share, for a total transaction of $249,744.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,020.31. This represents a 45.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on ES. Mizuho lifted their target price on Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Eversource Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $63.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.76. The firm has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.64. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $68.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 6.60%.Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Eversource Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.670-4.820 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a $0.7525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.18%.

Eversource Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.