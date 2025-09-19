Czech National Bank Acquires 6,048 Shares of Devon Energy Corporation $DVN

Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,927 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,048 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $4,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 833 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 350.5% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 991 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DVN has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Monday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.04.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $35.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.13. Devon Energy Corporation has a one year low of $25.89 and a one year high of $43.29. The firm has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.09.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 16.57%.The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy Corporation will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In other news, Director Kelt Kindick sold 7,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $257,140.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 31,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,061.46. This represents a 19.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.