Czech National Bank Boosts Position in Cincinnati Financial Corporation $CINF

Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $5,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $337,000. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 97.5% during the first quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 29,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 14,464 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 12.7% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 1.0% during the first quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 399,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,955,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of CINF stock opened at $155.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.72. Cincinnati Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $123.01 and a 1-year high of $161.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $151.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.33.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 15.59%.Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Corporation will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 30.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CINF. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.40.

About Cincinnati Financial

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

