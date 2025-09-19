Czech National Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in KeyCorp $KEY

Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,308 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $4,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in KeyCorp by 40.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,954,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $814,756,000 after buying an additional 14,651,281 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 7.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,345,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,004,273,000 after purchasing an additional 8,412,625 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 1,142.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,001,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,978,000 after purchasing an additional 4,599,197 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter worth about $60,194,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 19.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,623,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363,421 shares during the period. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 44,953 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $867,143.37. Following the sale, the insider owned 245,044 shares in the company, valued at $4,726,898.76. This represents a 15.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 112,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total transaction of $2,115,130.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 619,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,691,219.70. The trade was a 15.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,102 shares of company stock worth $3,299,664 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KeyCorp Trading Up 2.2%

NYSE:KEY opened at $19.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.73. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $12.73 and a 52 week high of $20.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -273.29, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.15.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. KeyCorp had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,171.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Baird R W lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.39.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

