Czech National Bank Buys 1,091 Shares of Insulet Corporation $PODD

Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,202 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Insulet were worth $5,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 795 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,079 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 314 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Insulet

In related news, SVP Prem Singh sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.49, for a total value of $238,725.63. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 3,456 shares in the company, valued at $1,200,925.44. This represents a 16.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Laetitia Cousin sold 797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.81, for a total transaction of $278,001.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 3,890 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,870.90. This represents a 17.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PODD. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $324.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Friday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Insulet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.06.

Insulet Trading Up 3.5%

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $333.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $314.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $293.68. Insulet Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $225.37 and a fifty-two week high of $353.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.25. Insulet had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 23.78%. The business had revenue of $649.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Insulet’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Insulet has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Insulet Corporation will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

