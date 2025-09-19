Czech National Bank Buys 1,625 Shares of First Solar, Inc. $FSLR

Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,214 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in First Solar were worth $4,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,437 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 396.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,777 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 9,405 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 48,722 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $6,160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 189,320 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $23,936,000 after acquiring an additional 23,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 9,682 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FSLR shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded First Solar to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on First Solar from $185.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on First Solar from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Glj Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $214.06 price objective (up previously from $172.53) on shares of First Solar in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.64.

First Solar Price Performance

First Solar stock opened at $209.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $190.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.41. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.56 and a 52 week high of $262.72.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. First Solar had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 28.95%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.25 earnings per share. First Solar has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-16.500 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at First Solar

In other news, CAO Nathan B. Theurer sold 686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.03, for a total transaction of $124,872.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $288,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 4,398 shares in the company, valued at $791,640. The trade was a 26.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,315 shares of company stock worth $6,021,305. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

