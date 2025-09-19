Czech National Bank Buys 438 Shares of Domino’s Pizza Inc $DPZ

Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $3,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter valued at about $251,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 78.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 938 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 10.7% during the second quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 8,188 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, SWS Partners increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.0% in the first quarter. SWS Partners now owns 4,327 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DPZ shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $540.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Melius started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $564.00 to $574.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $490.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director James A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.49, for a total value of $451,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,842.16. This represents a 22.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

DPZ opened at $430.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $457.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $462.60. Domino’s Pizza Inc has a 52-week low of $397.12 and a 52-week high of $500.55.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.93 by ($0.12). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 12.49%.The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza Inc will post 16.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $1.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $6.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.42%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

