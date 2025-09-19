Czech National Bank Grows Position in PTC Inc. $PTC

Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,319 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in PTC were worth $5,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in PTC by 33.5% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs purchased a new position in PTC in the first quarter worth $972,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in PTC in the first quarter worth $4,267,000. Addison Capital Co raised its position in PTC by 17.4% in the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 3,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in PTC by 34.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Get PTC alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $120.00 price objective on PTC and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on PTC from $187.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on PTC from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on PTC from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.14.

PTC Stock Performance

PTC stock opened at $206.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $206.99 and its 200-day moving average is $177.55. The company has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.38 and a 12 month high of $219.69.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $643.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.12 million. PTC had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 20.74%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. PTC has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.630-7.030 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.100-2.500 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at PTC

In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.29, for a total transaction of $429,984.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 15,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,405,053.47. This trade represents a 11.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About PTC

(Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.