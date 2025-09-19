Czech National Bank Grows Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. $TROW

Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,718 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $5,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,109 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 18,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,509,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,762,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $199,367,000 after purchasing an additional 387,604 shares during the period. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $105.79 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.85 and a 12-month high of $125.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.54. The company has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.51.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 28.72%.The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.76%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TROW. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up previously from $91.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Zacks Research cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $101.55.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

