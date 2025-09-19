Czech National Bank Grows Stake in CMS Energy Corporation $CMS

Czech National Bank boosted its position in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $5,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 23,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 34,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after buying an additional 8,536 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Lauren Y. Snyder sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $158,197.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 13,512 shares in the company, valued at $962,865.12. The trade was a 14.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total value of $147,240.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 68,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,008,810.32. This represents a 2.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Barclays increased their target price on CMS Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Monday, July 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.25.

CMS Energy Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of CMS opened at $70.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.72. The stock has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.39. CMS Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $63.97 and a 12 month high of $76.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 12.76%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. CMS Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.540-3.600 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.5425 per share. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.20%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

See Also

