Czech National Bank Grows Stake in Pentair plc $PNR

Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Pentair were worth $4,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNR. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Pentair by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 75,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pentair by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in Pentair by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,129,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,275,000 after acquiring an additional 661,154 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Pentair by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Pentair by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pentair alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on PNR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Pentair from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up previously from $99.00) on shares of Pentair in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Bank of America cut Pentair from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Pentair from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Pentair from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.36.

Pentair Trading Up 1.9%

PNR opened at $111.54 on Friday. Pentair plc has a one year low of $74.25 and a one year high of $112.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 14.86%.The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Pentair has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.160-1.20 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.750-4.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Pentair Profile

(Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.