Czech National Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,722 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $5,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Expedia Group by 10.2% during the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 29,950 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Expedia Group by 63.5% during the first quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,610 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Expedia Group by 55.1% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 177,934 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $29,911,000 after acquiring an additional 63,244 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,261,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Expedia Group by 19.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,838 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

EXPE opened at $221.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.57. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.01 and a 52-week high of $229.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.72.

Expedia Group Dividend Announcement

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The online travel company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 56.25%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. Expedia Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 28th. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXPE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

In other Expedia Group news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.78, for a total transaction of $623,340.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 33,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,035,015.24. This trade represents a 8.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 3,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.84, for a total transaction of $663,977.04. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 77,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,479,743. The trade was a 4.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,816 shares of company stock valued at $2,009,132 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Further Reading

