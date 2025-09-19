Czech National Bank Grows Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated $MKC

Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,765 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $4,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth $28,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 610.9% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 101.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on MKC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.25.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

Shares of MKC opened at $66.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $65.95 and a 52-week high of $86.24.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 14.43%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.030-3.080 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

(Free Report)

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.