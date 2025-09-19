Czech National Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Smurfit Westrock PLC $SW

Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Smurfit Westrock PLC (NYSE:SW – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,657 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Smurfit Westrock were worth $5,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in Smurfit Westrock in the first quarter valued at $29,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Smurfit Westrock in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in Smurfit Westrock in the first quarter valued at $30,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Smurfit Westrock in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Smurfit Westrock by 54.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smurfit Westrock Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Smurfit Westrock stock opened at $44.23 on Friday. Smurfit Westrock PLC has a 52-week low of $37.01 and a 52-week high of $56.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.24. The firm has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.02 and a beta of 1.04.

Smurfit Westrock Announces Dividend

Smurfit Westrock ( NYSE:SW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.12). Smurfit Westrock had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 1.14%.The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 167.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Smurfit Westrock PLC will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4308 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Smurfit Westrock’s payout ratio is 260.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Smurfit Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, June 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Smurfit Westrock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

About Smurfit Westrock

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

