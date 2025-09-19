Czech National Bank Grows Stock Position in Rollins, Inc. $ROL

Czech National Bank increased its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 68,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Rollins were worth $3,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROL. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 66,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at about $341,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 29,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at about $429,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 26,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Rollins alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman John F. Wilson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $1,741,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 632,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,723,475.08. This trade represents a 4.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Stock Performance

Rollins stock opened at $55.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.19 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.98 and its 200 day moving average is $55.80. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.34 and a twelve month high of $59.10.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $999.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.77 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 36.96% and a net margin of 13.70%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ROL. Argus began coverage on Rollins in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on Rollins from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Rollins from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Rollins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ROL

Rollins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.