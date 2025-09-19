Czech National Bank Grows Stock Position in The Clorox Company $CLX

Czech National Bank grew its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Clorox were worth $3,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 15.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 269,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,747,000 after acquiring an additional 36,352 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the first quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the first quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 33.5% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 28,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 7,159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Price Performance

NYSE:CLX opened at $124.24 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $116.53 and a 52 week high of $171.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The company has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.59.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 377.86% and a net margin of 11.40%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. Clorox has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.950-6.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 22nd. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 76.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CLX. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays cut their price target on Clorox from $129.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Clorox from $150.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Clorox from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Clorox from $167.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $142.18.

View Our Latest Report on Clorox

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 15,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.78, for a total value of $1,861,774.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 54,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,475.38. The trade was a 21.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.