Czech National Bank Has $4.46 Million Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. $ESS

Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $4,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,440,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,200,675,000 after acquiring an additional 87,117 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,746,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $841,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,619 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $384,606,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 10.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,247,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,334,000 after buying an additional 119,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 6.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 854,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,205,000 after buying an additional 52,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on ESS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $325.00 to $279.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $298.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $315.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $309.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.66.

Essex Property Trust Price Performance

ESS opened at $268.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $269.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.49. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $243.85 and a twelve month high of $316.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.83.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $465.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.47 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 43.51% and a return on equity of 13.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.94 EPS. Essex Property Trust has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.890-3.990 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 15.800-16.020 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 15.96 EPS for the current year.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $2.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $10.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.64%.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

