Czech National Bank Has $4.78 Million Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. $DLTR

Czech National Bank boosted its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $4,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 121.4% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $98.26 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $60.49 and a one year high of $118.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.44 and a 200-day moving average of $92.54. The company has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of -7.24, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.89.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.39. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 13.46% and a positive return on equity of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Dollar Tree has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.320-5.720 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 9th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Stephanie Stahl sold 1,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $118,879.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,208.48. This trade represents a 22.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DLTR shares. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.28.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

