Czech National Bank Has $5.16 Million Stake in Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA

Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $5,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 218.5% in the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 71.4% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 96 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.43, for a total transaction of $264,215.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,837.09. The trade was a 18.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ULTA shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $585.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $543.13.

View Our Latest Research Report on Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $534.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.06. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a twelve month low of $309.01 and a twelve month high of $539.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $513.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $441.96.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 48.78% and a net margin of 10.31%.Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 23.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.