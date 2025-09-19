Czech National Bank Has $5.83 Million Stock Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. $LYV

Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $5,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.4% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.8% during the second quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 5,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 5.8% during the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.8% during the first quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 9.5% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LYV stock opened at $164.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $102.72 and a one year high of $175.25. The stock has a market cap of $38.62 billion, a PE ratio of 71.30, a P/E/G ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.75.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.67). Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 105.85% and a net margin of 3.88%.The company had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Live Nation Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LYV shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $144.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.68.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

