Czech National Bank Has $5.97 Million Stock Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. $CBOE

Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $5,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 9.7% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 186,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,448,000 after purchasing an additional 8,960 shares during the last quarter. Mad River Investors increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 6,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at $579,000. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CBOE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $243.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $254.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $243.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $231.38.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

NASDAQ CBOE opened at $234.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.44. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.30 and a 52-week high of $255.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.46.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 18.64%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 33.76%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

