Czech National Bank Has $6.14 Million Stock Holdings in Dover Corporation $DOV

Czech National Bank raised its stake in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Dover were worth $6,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DOV. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Dover by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth $323,000. Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Dover by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on DOV. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Dover from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 price objective (up from $202.00) on shares of Dover in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $211.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.92.

Dover Price Performance

NYSE:DOV opened at $172.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $180.02 and a 200-day moving average of $177.63. The company has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. Dover Corporation has a 52 week low of $143.04 and a 52 week high of $222.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Dover had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. Dover has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.350-9.550 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dover Corporation will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 12.55%.

About Dover

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.