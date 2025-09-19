Czech National Bank Increases Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated $DGX

Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $4,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 194.2% during the second quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,107 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 3.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth $728,000. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at $1,103,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 0.8% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 33,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,712,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DGX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Evercore ISI set a $185.00 target price on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE:DGX opened at $183.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.94. The stock has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.54. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $146.17 and a 1 year high of $185.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 9.01%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. Quest Diagnostics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.630-9.830 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.32%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 8,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.40, for a total value of $1,384,230.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 10,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,784,484. This represents a 43.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Patrick Plewman sold 5,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $968,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 19,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,325. This trade represents a 22.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,496 shares of company stock valued at $4,278,787. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

